Exclusive! Jodha Akbar actor Ankit Raizada approached for Peninsula Pictures next?

Peninsula Pictures is a well known production house and soon it's coming out with a new show that would have an interesting concept. As per sources, Jodha Akbar actor Ankit Raizada has been approached for the show.
PENINSULA PICTURES

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows have been made these days and are doing well as the concept and story is different and connects to the audience.

Peninsula Pictures is one of the most reputed production houses and now it's coming up with a new show that has a completely good concept.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Shweta Gautam bags Peninsula Pictures’ upcoming show on Colors?

Peninsula is known for producing shows like Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Jai Hanuman - Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo, Ali Baba, Nima Denzongpa etc.

The channel on which the show is about to be telecasted is still unknown.

As per sources, Jodha Akbar actor Ankit Raizada had been approached for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Ankit Raizada is a known actor in the entertainment business and he is best known for his role in projects like Jodha Akbar, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai etc.

Well, the show is still in the pre – production stage and soon a formal announcement will be made about the show.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Peninsula Pictures to launch its next on SAB TV?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ashita Dhawan Peninsula Pictures Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga Jai Hanuman - Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo Ali Baba Nima Denzongpa TellyChakkar Ankit Raizada
About Author

