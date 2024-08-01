Exclusive! Jugjugg Jeeyo child actor Viren Gangwani roped in for Sony Tv's new show Kuch Reet Jagat Ki

Sony Tv is soon launching a new TV show Kuch Reet Jagat Ki starring Meera Deosthale and Zaan Khan in lead roles. As per sources, Viren Gangwani has been roped in for the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 14:05
KUCH REET JAGAT KI

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Sony Tv  is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show.

With successful shows like Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, Katha Ankahee, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka which have been loved by audiences.

Now the channel is all set to launch a new show titled Kuch Reet Jagat Ki starring Meera Deosthale And Zaan Khan in lead roles.

The show is bankrolled by Hats Off Productions who is known for producing shows like Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, Fredrick, Titli, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya etc.

The show revolves around into a pertinent issue plaguing modern society – dowry. Shedding light on the protagonist’s fight against this social evil, the narrative unfolds.

As per sources, Child actor Viren Gangwani has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his role but he would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Viren is a known actor and he best known for roles in serials like Mere Sai etc.

He has also debuted in the movies with Dharma  Productions “Jugjugg Jeeyo”

Well, there is no doubt that the audience will connect to the show and the concept and story is very different.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 14:05

