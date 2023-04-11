Exclusive! Rajesh Sharma joins Dharmesh Vyas in Hat’s Off Productions’ next for Sony TV

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 17:03
Rajesh Sharma

MUMBAI : There are numerous projects in the pipeline as an offering of complete masala entertainment to the viewers of television and OTT.

Unconventional plots and storylines are being churned out to present something unique which the viewers have never seen before and which drives traffic to another level, be it on television or the digital medium. While there are many shows which have launched recently on television, soon JD Majethia will bring a new show on Sony TV. 

Also Read: Exclusive! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’s Jagat Rawat roped in for J.D Majethia’x next for Sony TV!

We recently reported about veteran actor Dharmesh Vyas being roped in for the show. Dharmesh has been a part of Gujarati projects in the likes of Hu Chhu Mr. Shankar, Lakiro, Chabutro, Hoon Tari Heer and many more. He has also directed Rupiyo Nach Nachave. Dharmesh has also been a part of Hindi television shows such as Parampara, Hasratein, Saarthi, Bandini, and Sanskar Laxmi among others.

Well, now we have information that Rajesh Sharma has come on board for the show.

Rajesh has been a part of shows in the likes of Pandya Store and Wagle Ki Duniya in the past.

For the uninitiated, JD Majethia is not only a producer under the banner of Hats Off Productions but also a talented director and an actor. He is renowned for his contribution to Gujarati cinemas and plays along with producing some extremely successful TV shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi.

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of Bollywood, television and the OTT medium. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Tushar Kawle, Meet Joshi and Heena Dani roped in for JD Majethia's upcoming show for Sony TV

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 
    
 

Dharmesh Vyas Hu Chhu Mr. Shankar Lakiro Chabutro Hoon Tari Heer Rupiyo Nach Nachave Parampara Hasratein Saarthi Bandini and Sanskar Laxmi JD Majethia Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Khichdi Hats Off Productions Sony TV Pandya Store Rajesh Sharma Wagle Ki Duniya TellyChakkar
ShachiTapiawala

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 17:03

