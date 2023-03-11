Exclusive! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’s Jagat Rawat roped in for J.D Majethia’x next for Sony TV!

There has been a lot of new and exciting content focused on a lot of different kinds of stories and methods of storytelling.
Jagat Rawat

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront regarding delivering some great news, and now we are back with information from the entertainment world.

Ace producer J.D Majethia, is known for creating stories and content that tugs at the heartstrings of the people. Through Hats Off Production, the actor, and producer have created some of the most iconic shows in terms of the comedic landscape.

The producer is coming up with a new show for Sony TV, and it is said to be an enthralling story.

TellyChakkar is back with another update.

As per sources, celebrated TV and Film actor Jagat Rawat has been roped in for JD Majethia’s next for Sony TV. 

And while he has played very popular roles, Jagat is fondly remembered for his role in Kuch Rang Pyaar ke Aise Bhi. 

Throughout his celebrated career, he has worked on projects like Hijack, Ye Fasley, Commando, Razz 3, Aurangzeb, No One Killed Jessica, and Mountain Man. He also acted in TV shows like Kuch Rang Pyar ke Aise Bhi, Powder, Seven, Guter Gu 2, and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins.

Are you excited to watch a new show? Tell us in the comments below! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive content!

