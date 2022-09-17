EXCLUSIVE! Jyoti Rajawat shares her views on how Creative Directors are not given the deserved recognition, highlights the payment issues which they face and much more

MUMBAI: Jyoti Rajawat is currently working as a Creative Head for Star Plus' popular drama series Banni Chow Home Delivery.

The talented diva has been a part of Banni Chow's team for a long time now and is enjoying her work to the fullest.

Being a creative head is not everyone's cup of tea and the job is not as easy as it looks.

Jyoti has faced several challenges in her career so far but stood like a rock and achieved success.

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar Jyoti spoke about a lot of things related to this profession.

She also spoke about working with actor Arjit Taneja who has recently come onboard for the show.

Jyoti highlighted a major problem of how creative people don't get much preference and their efforts always go unnoticed.

Shedding some light on the same, she stated, "I would like to say that the person should always speak up if he or she thinks that they are right. There are several issues which needs to be addressed like low payments and if you feel that you deserve more, you should say it loud."

She added, "I feel if you work well, you will get paid well for it. The newbies that enter the industry work for less payments and that's how they are exploited. The creative directors are often paid less which is very unfair."

Jyoti has a complain that whoever is working behind the camera are never given any preference nor do they get any recognition which is not fair.

She said, "There are many actors who have always mentioned creative and valued our work. We also work for 12 to 14 hours a day just like the actors do. We also work post shoot as my work never ends. I coordinate with people for the next day. People say that creative director's work is easy but it is not."

Lastly, Jyoti is also working with Arjit Taneja who has joined the show recently.

Talking about designing his look, she said, "When I heard that Arjit is onboard, I was thinking how he would be. But he is really sweet and a humble person. I never got any starry feeling from him. He was very comfortable working with me and so was I. Usually, it takes days for building up that rapport with a person, but that was not the case with Arjit. He is a chilled out person. Arjit has always acknowledged my work and the look I designed for him without being fussy."

Well, seems Jyoti definitely had a ball of a time working with Arjit!

Apart from Banni Chow, Jyoti has worked as a creative head in Choti Sardaarrni, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Gustakh Dil, Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and many more.

She has also done script writing for Veera for Star Plus.

