EXCLUSIVE! Kaamnaa actor Abhishek Rawat aka Manav on his daughter's reaction to his work: She takes pride in it and enjoys my so-called fame

MUMBAI : Abhishek Rawat is currently seen in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa. The actor is playing the role of Manav in the show.

Kaamnaa hit the small screens last year and it has been working wonders.

The makers have introduced some interesting twists and turn in the story which is keeping the viewers hooked to the screen.

We have seen how Manav's life turned upside down after Akansha left him and things changed forever.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Abhishek who revealed some interesting details about his personal and professional life.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Gouri Tonnk opens up on taking up Sony TV's Kaamnaa after a long gap: I feel nervous for a few days on the sets of my new show, I keep thinking about my character all the time

Daily soaps are quite time-consuming. How do you manage to strike the balance between work and family?

There is always going to be an imbalance between your work and family while doing a television show, especially when you are playing the lead. I just try to keep myself away from my phone with whatever time I get from my shoot. I spend time with my daughter and family. I can't be present with them all the time, so I try to be with them whenever I can. I don't think about it much and just be grateful for the time I spend with my family.

What is your daughter's reaction to seeing you on-screen, especially bonding with Tanmay on and off set?

My daughter is just six-years-old and very young. So I don't allow her to see TV much. Kaamnaa is a show which a child should see. But whatever little she has seen, she is very curious like any child would be. She wants to know how it happens, what is acting and sometimes takes pride also about my work. She tells me that I am famous and I like that. She enjoys my so-called fame. Sometimes she asks me if she could do a video call and talk to Tanmay and other people from the cast. I think she is just fascinated by how things happen here. It's quite interesting to see her reactions like that.

A TV show's popularity depends on its TRPs. Sometimes even good content is not appreciated and the show goes off-air because of low TRPs. What is your take on the rising demand for TRP games these days?

It's unfortunate that good content can also be shut down because of low TRPs but that is what it is. Even if you feel bad but what can be done. There is too much content these days on various platforms. It's a race between everything that's out there.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Kaamnaa actor Ramnitu Chaudhary aka Sakshi opens up on working in Hindi and the South industry, says there is a lot of difference in working between both the industries