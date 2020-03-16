Exclusive! Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se fame Krati Singh roped in for Colors TV’s Harphoul Mohini

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.

We have an exclusive update regarding the Colors TV show Harphoul Mohini which stars Shagun Sharma and Zebby Singh in the lead roles.

The show is bankrolled by renowned producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar under their banner Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Now, we have exclusively learnt that Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se fame Krati Singh has been roped in for the show.

The details regarding her role are not yet revealed to us but the only thing we know is that she will play the continuity role and her character will bring a lot of changes in the lives of Harphoul and Mohini either positive or negative.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Colors again.

The show is loosely inspired by the Chennai Express track; it would be interesting to see the twists in the upcoming track.

