EXCLUSIVE! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey's Manan Joshi reveals some quirky nicknames that he has for his co-stars from the show; deets inside

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is winning the hearts of the masses. The show is being spoken about a lot. The pairing of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi is quite fresh, and the storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The two play the roles of lead characters Gungun and Abhinav respectively. The family looks fun-loving with characters who love music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali language show Khorkuto.

Also read:Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: OMG! Gungun’s nightmare indicates a Horrible death

In an exclusive conversation with Manan, he revealed the advice he would like to give Anubhav, the nicknames he has for his co-stars and more.

What is your piece of advice for Anubhav as Manan?

Definitely, listen to the elders but at the end of the day, you have to follow your heart. You cannot please everyone, you have to look out for your own happiness too.

When will Anubhav figure out his true feelings?

That's the whole beauty, whenever he is with Gungun he is a completely different person and when the reality hits him he is again in the same soup and yes, that is how things are going currently.

What nicknames have you given to your co-stars?

Mehul is Mehulya for me, in the typical Kutchi way, Delnaaz is Deluuuuu, Nishiganda ma'am is Nishi ma'am, and I call my onscreen dad Rajeeeev in the Rajkumar way. Bade papa is the cutest, Yamini Ji is the funniest her character name is

Sunanda, so I broke down her name into Sun Anda and now I call her egg. Talking about Yesha there are so many names, I call her yesh, we have these gujju terms Doba or Dobi so yes, we all have a lot of fun.

Also Read: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Emotional! Gungun and Anubhav’s sad confrontation, Anubhav gives his ring back