EXCLUSIVE! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey's Manan Joshi reveals some quirky nicknames that he has for his co-stars from the show; deets inside

That's the whole beauty, whenever he is with Gungun he is a completely different person and when the reality hits him he is again in the same soup and yes, that is how things are going currently.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 18:54
EXCLUSIVE! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey's Manan Joshi reveals some quirky nicknames that he has for his co-stars from the show; deet

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is winning the hearts of the masses. The show is being spoken about a lot. The pairing of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi is quite fresh, and the storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The two play the roles of lead characters Gungun and Abhinav respectively.  The family looks fun-loving with characters who love music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali language show Khorkuto. 

Also read:Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: OMG! Gungun’s nightmare indicates a Horrible death

In an exclusive conversation with Manan, he revealed the advice he would like to give Anubhav, the nicknames he has for his co-stars and more. 

What is your piece of advice for Anubhav as Manan? 

Definitely, listen to the elders but at the end of the day, you have to follow your heart. You cannot please everyone, you have to look out for your own happiness too. 

When will Anubhav figure out his true feelings?

That's the whole beauty, whenever he is with Gungun he is a completely different person and when the reality hits him he is again in the same soup and yes, that is how things are going currently. 

What nicknames have you given to your co-stars? 

Mehul is Mehulya for me, in the typical Kutchi way, Delnaaz is Deluuuuu, Nishiganda ma'am is Nishi ma'am, and I call my onscreen dad Rajeeeev in the Rajkumar way. Bade papa is the cutest, Yamini Ji is the funniest her character name is 
Sunanda, so I broke down her name into Sun Anda and now I call her egg. Talking about Yesha there are so many names, I call her yesh, we have these gujju terms Doba or Dobi so yes, we all have a lot of fun. 

Also Read: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Emotional! Gungun and Anubhav’s sad confrontation, Anubhav gives his ring back

Yesha Rughani Gungun Anubhav Manan Joshi Star Plus Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey riddhesh Garima Delnaaz Irani nishnigandha wad Sandeep Rajora Akriti Riya Bhattacharje TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 18:54

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4: Amazing! Check out the vanity van of Parth Samthaan aka Manik
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Parth Samthaan played the role of Manik...
Wow! Shaheer Sheikh looks super hot flaunting his gym sculpted body
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read  ...
EXCLUSIVE! Garima Dixit roped in for Dangal TV's Shubh Shagun
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. A lot of new entries and...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: What! Preesha gets showered with flowers, Allergic Preesha starts sneezing
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Interesting! Rudraksh gets fed up by Sharda and Vasudha’s fight
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: What! Revati comes forward and admits her mistake
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Deepika Padukone no longer a part of the The Intern remake?
Shocking! Deepika Padukone no longer a part of the The Intern remake?
Latest Video