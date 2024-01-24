Exclusive! Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress Tripti Sharma roped in for Sony TV’s show Mehndi Wala Ghar

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Sony Tv is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show.

With successful shows like Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, Katha Ankahee, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka which have been loved by audiences.

Now the channel is all set to launch a new show titled Mehndi Wala Ghar starring Karan Mehra, Vibha Chibber, Kanwarjeet Paint, Rashad Rana etc.

The show has just launched two days ago and slowly it will make place in the audience's hearts.

As per sources, Tripti Sharma had been roped in for te show.

Not much is know about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role.

Tripti is a known actress in the television industry, she is best known for her role in projects like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Mere Dad Ki Dhulhan, Vighnaharta Shree Ganesh etc.

The story of the show revolves around a girl named Mehndi who takes care of her family and how everyone lives together with respect.

The show’s aim is expected to throw the spotlight on the concept of ‘joint Indian families’, reflecting the joy, laughter, and a sense of togetherness which often fosters in this environment.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of Tripti what twists and turns would come in the show.

There is no doubt that the audience will connect to the show and the concept and story is very different.

