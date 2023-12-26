Exclusive! Sony TV's upcoming show Mehndi Wala Ghar to replace Balaji Telefilms Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Sony Tv is know for launching shows which have different concept and story which keep the audience hooked on to the show.

With successful shows like Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, Katha Ankahee, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka which have been loved by audience.

Now the channel is all set to launch a new show titled Mehndi Wala Ghar starring Karan Mehra, Vibha Chibber, Kanwarjeet Paint, Rashad Rana etc.

The story of the show revols around a girl names Mehndi who takes care of her family and how everyone lives together with respect.

The show’s aim is expected to throw the spotlight on the concept of ‘joint Indian families’, reflecting the joy, laughter, and a sense of togetherness which often fosters in this environment.

As we has reported earlier that the show Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka is going off air in a few weeks time and the reason is still unknown.

As per sources, Mehndi Wala Ghar wi be replacing the show though the date isn't yet out.

The audience are excited for a new show and to see Karan Mehra back but are disheartened with Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka going off air.

Well, the concept of the new show is seems interesting and will keep the audience hooked on to the show.

