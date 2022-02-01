EXCLUSIVE! Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum's Kashish Rai to ENTER StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

AbhiRa's love has turned into the most trending love story of 2022, the most awaited love confession finally happened and fans couldn't keep calm. Well, they had the craziest moments for fans to witness with their ICONIC scene. In the live session with Fans, when the duo was asked about what is soo crazy about AbhiRa, Harshad revealed, 'From hanging upside down to ending up at Akshara's room amidst the wedding preps and then jumping down in style from her window; everything that Abhi does defines craziness'.

Now, the exclusive news is that Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum's Kashish Rai is all set to enter the show in the role of Aalisha, she has a close link with Abhimanyu and the Birlas in the show. It will be interesting to see what twists the character will bring to the show.

Akshara is off to a music class close by and Abhimanyu comes there to surprise her. They both have a cute moment together but Akshara tells him that he should leave before someone sees him and that will only create more trouble for them. Abhimanyu was going but Akshara stopped him. They then dance to "Saami Saami" from the movie "Pushpa".

At the same time, Aarohi feels that Akshara must be with Abhimanyu. She goes to find her and is heard saying that if she is with Abhimanyu, she will tell the others about it. Meanwhile, Akshara tells Abhimanyu that it's late and she should leave before the family gets worried. She was leaving but found Aarohi at the exit.

In the upcoming episodes, Akshara gives Abhimanyu her resignation letter. He is surprised by this, it is Harshvardhan's decision to expel Akshara from the hospital and not let her work in the same place where Abhimanyu is to save themselves from further reputation damage. But just then he gets a call from someone called Aalisha and he leaves immediately. He reveals that she called after such a long time, things would be serious. Aalisha is Abhimanyu's sister who left the family due to Harshvardhan.

