EXCLUSIVE! Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii fame Kiran Karmarkar not to be a part of Rajan Shahi's next show for Star Plus

Star Plus is currently airing some top-rated shows like Pandya Store, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Faltu, and many more.

We all know that Rajan Shahi is a very popular producer in the television industry.

The ace producer's two shows Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been quite popular among the fans.

And now, Rajan Shahi is gearing up for the launch of another show.

The show is yet to be titled and will be airing on Star Plus.

After exclusively reporting names like Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Sayali Salunkhe, Ankita Sharma, and Abhidnya Bhave, we have another big update.

As per another news portal, actor Kiran Karmarkar is also a part of this show.

However, the news is false and we have an update that Kiran won't be a part of Rajan Shahi's show.

Kiran is best known for his role in Star Plus' show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

