Exclusive! Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor Aayush Shokeen roped in for COLORS show Bekaboo

Bekaboo is a COLORS show which began a few months ago and is doing pretty well. It has won heart of the audience.

The show stars Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh in lead roles and this is the first time that the two actors are working together.

The show also stars popular TV stars Zain Imam, Monalisa and Shivangi Joshi in pivotal roles.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

At the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss, Ekta had announced that she is coming up with a new show, based on the concept of 'Beauty and the Beast', titled ‘Bekaboo’.

As per sources, actor Aayush Shokeen has been roped in for Bekaboo, where he would be playing the character of Yudit.

Aayush is a well known actor and he is best known for his role in MTV and Voot show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

This is the first time that a show is based on the concept of 'Beauty and the Beast'.

The audience is hooked on to the show because of the gripping storyline.

Well, it will be interesting to watch the twists and turns Aayush Shokeen’s character will bring on the show.

