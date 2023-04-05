Oh NO! Shalin Bhanot gets injured on the sets of Bekaaboo! Watch the Video!

Shalin Bhanot is a well-known name in the television industry and he got very popular with his stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/04/2023 - 14:33
Shalin Bhanot gets injured on the sets of Bekaaboo

MUMBAI :Shalin Bhanot is a well-known name in the television industry and he got very popular with his stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Post the show, he backed one produced by Balaji Telefilms titled Bekaboo, where he is the lead and is seen with Eisha Singh for the first time.

ALSO READ: Congratulations! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot buys a Swanky new car, check out

Fans have showered a lot of love on the duo and the show has been getting a good reception.

Fans tune in to the show for the great chemistry between Shalin and Eisha. Shalin is a very fit actor, who does mostly all of his stunts together, and sometimes while doing the stunts the actors can get injured, which is something that has happened recently with Shalin Bhanot as well, when he was on his harness, during shoot and got injured. Check out the video here:

Shalin Bhanot took to Instagram to share the incident and fans have reacted with messages of worry.

On the show, it is being said that the the tracks of Zain Imam, Shivangi Joshi and Karan Jotwani might be revived for some more flashback sequences.

But there has been no confirmation on the same.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Wonderful! Shalin Bhanot embraces a homeless guy, gives him money to buy food

 

    

 

Shalin Bhanot Eisha Singh Arjit Taneja Monalisa Zain Imam Shivangi Joshi Bekaboo Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Sony TV Colors Beauty and the Beast TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/04/2023 - 14:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Dilemma! Anupama to choose between herself and her daughter's happiness
MUMBAI :   Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the...
Shocking! Netizens Troll Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha over their latest Public appearance, check out what they had to say
MUMBAI :   Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of bringing in stories from the entertainment world to our...
OMG! Check out the shocking reaction of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as reveals about being in touch with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
MUMBAI :Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are two big names in the world of the television industry....
Anupamaa: Shocking! Cops arrest Anuj after Maya accuses him of misbehaving with her?
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teri Meri Doriyaan: Major Twist! Santosh to get Seerat married in 72 hours!
MUMBAI :   Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Anupamaa: Finally! Anupama determined to make Maya pay for all her wrong doings?
MUMBAI :   Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha
Shocking! Netizens Troll Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha over their latest Public appearance, check out what they had to say
Latest Video
Related Stories
jei
OMG! Check out the shocking reaction of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as reveals about being in touch with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
shocking reaction when the media referred Sumbul
What! Check out Fahmaan Khan's shocking reaction when media referred Sumbul as "Bhabhi"
Faltu and Ayaan
Wow! Faltu and Ayaan’s chemistry is soaring and twitter fans call it the driving factor of the show! Read what they have to say!
this is what the actor had to say
OH NO! Randeep Rai reacts on Bade Ache Lagte Hain season 2 going off air, this is what the actor had to say
FAISAL SHAIKH
Must Read! Faisal Shaikh talks about this upcoming projects says “I am taking time as I want to sign the best project hence the delay"
GHKKPM
Kya Baat Hai! SaiYa fans are rallying behind Satya for taking a stand for Sai and Savi! Their reactions are priceless