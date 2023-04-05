Oh NO! Shalin Bhanot gets injured on the sets of Bekaaboo! Watch the Video!

MUMBAI :Shalin Bhanot is a well-known name in the television industry and he got very popular with his stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Post the show, he backed one produced by Balaji Telefilms titled Bekaboo, where he is the lead and is seen with Eisha Singh for the first time.

Fans have showered a lot of love on the duo and the show has been getting a good reception.

Fans tune in to the show for the great chemistry between Shalin and Eisha. Shalin is a very fit actor, who does mostly all of his stunts together, and sometimes while doing the stunts the actors can get injured, which is something that has happened recently with Shalin Bhanot as well, when he was on his harness, during shoot and got injured. Check out the video here:

Shalin Bhanot took to Instagram to share the incident and fans have reacted with messages of worry.

On the show, it is being said that the the tracks of Zain Imam, Shivangi Joshi and Karan Jotwani might be revived for some more flashback sequences.

But there has been no confirmation on the same.

