Wonderful! Shalin Bhanot embraces a homeless guy, gives him money to buy food

Not many would know that Shalin is also a kind hearted soul and recently he proved just that.
MUMBAI :Shalin Bhanot has been a popular name in the Television industry. He was seen in Bigg Boss 16 which concluded a few months back and he was one of the strongest contestants. The actor made a mark and stood out for his love of eating chicken and his equation with Sumbul Touqeer as well as Tina Dutta. The actor is now seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Bekaboo.

Not many would know that Shalin is also a kind hearted soul and recently he proved just that. As he was passing by in his car, he stopped when he saw a homeless poor man. The latter said that he wanted something to eat as he was very hungry. Shalin didn’t hesitate to shake hands with him, give him money and then embrace him.
Nitizens were in awe of his kindness. One wrote, “He is good man..’ Another user commented, “Such a kind soul”, one commented, “Shalin bhanot is the best”.

There were a few who also trolled him for trying to put on an act in front of the camera. One wrote, “Stunts for the camera! And isn't he the same man who had chased Preity Zinta somedays back??” Another one wrote, “Camera ON hua aur natak chalu iske” Another wrote, “Oh god.. can you plz do charity work when the camera IS NOT rolling.”

Shiv Thakare is also seen in the video.

Check out the video here;

What did you think of the video ?
Do let us know in the comments below.
For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

 

