EXCLUSIVE! Shalin Bhanot talks about his ex-wife Dallijet Kaur; says, “Dallijet is not someone who cribs or gossips”

MUMBAI :Shalin Bhanot has been a popular face on Television and has been seen on many shows like Naagin, Air Hostess, Nach Baliye, Kaajjal and many more. The Kulvaddhu actor has a huge fan following and he often shares interesting pictures and posts of his work outs and his amazing washboard abs.

He is currently a part of Colors TV’s reality TV show Bigg Boss 16 and gaining a lot of attention for his game. He is trending a lot lately because of the recent events in the house. His ex- wife and family were being spoken about and in a bad way. He felt really bad about it and even wished to walk out of the game. He did not wish to tolerate his ex-wife and family’s name being dragged through the mud.

Amidst this chaos, we are here with one of his exclusive interviews Tellychakkar had conducted a while back where he had spoken about Dallijet Kaur and his son Jaydon.

Dallijet Kaur was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13 and on asking Shalin if he is following the show and Dallijet’s game, he said, “I am not watching Bigg Boss and actually I have never watched any season of Bigg Boss in all these years. This might come as a shock to people because the show is quite popular and happens on a big scale. But this is not a show I like and it doesn’t give me entertainment. I see content in which I get to learn something and maybe that is why I will never go for it myself. But as much as I know Dallijet, she is very sweet and I am sure she was very nice in the game. She is not a person who bitches or cribs. I am almost very sure how she must have been on the show.”

