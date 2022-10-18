Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Sumbul feels cheated as Shalin Bhanot doesn't even consider her for captaincy

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons and is now back with its 16th season that has already started with a lot of nasty fights, arguments and petty disagreements.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself.

In the recent episode, Sumbul feels like Shalin has been unfair at not even considering her for the captaincy even though she so badly wanted it. She then breaks down thinking that she thought Shalin and Tina were her good friends but when she needed them the most, they had been rooting for Shiv Thakare.

Shalin then tells her that she should take her independent decisions as well as be totally prepared before becoming the house captain. Both get into an argument and Shalin starts shouting at Sumbul and the latter begins to cry.

Sumbul then tells Nimrit that her father had warned her against Shalin and Tina, and yet she trusted them as her friends but she was wrong.

Credit- bollywoodlife