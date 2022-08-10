Congratulations! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot buys a Swanky new car, check out

Shalin has been in the news ever since and seems to be doing well for himself. Recently he made headlines when he embraced a homeless man and offered him some money. With this gesture, Shalin won over netizens who approved his kind act.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 04/28/2023 - 13:09
Shalin

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news and stories about the viewers’ favorite celebrities so as to keep our audience entertained and updated with the happenings in telly town.

Also read: Wonderful! Shalin Bhanot embraces a homeless guy, gives him money to buy food

Shalin Bhanot has been a popular name in the Television industry. He was seen in Bigg Boss 16 which concluded a few months back and he was one of the strongest contestants. The actor made a mark and stood out for his love of eating chicken and his equation with Sumbul Touqeer as well as Tina Dutta. The actor is now seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Bekaboo.

Shalin has been in the news ever since and seems to be doing well for himself. Recently he made headlines when he embraced a homeless man and offered him some money. With this gesture, Shalin won over netizens who approved his kind act.

Now according to reports, the actor has bought himself a new car and welcomed it recently.

Check out:

Shalin looks very happy posing next to his car and is all smiles as he gets captured. It’s a beautiful colour and looks swanky and stylish.

We congratulate him over his new ride.

Also read: What! Is Shivangi Joshi hinting at heartbreak? Her cryptic post hints at something

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Bekaboo Eisha Singh Shalin Bhanot Colors TV news Bigg Boss 16 Contestant new car TellyChakkar Shivangi Joshi Zain Imam
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 04/28/2023 - 13:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Small Steps, Big Impact: Top Tips for Making Positive Lifestyle Changes
MUMBAI: Making positive lifestyle changes can be a daunting task, but it doesn’t have to be. Taking small steps towards...
Anupamaa: Woah! Pakhi overhears Barkha's plans; unites with Choti Anu to bring Anuj and Anupama together
MUMBAI:   Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
EXCLUSIVE! Sunayana Fozdar opens up on the ongoing controversy between TMKOC co-star Shailesh Lodha and producer Asit Modi, shares about actors' replacement in the show and much more
MUMBAI : Sunayana Fozdar is currently seen playing the role of Anjali Tarak Mehta in Sony SAB's long-running comedy-...
Trolled! Jannat Zubair recreates Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dialogues, netizens say “Overacting ki dukan”
MUMBAI : Jannat Zubair started her career as a child artist and is one of the most popular actresses in the...
Congratulations! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot buys a Swanky new car, check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news and stories about the viewers’ favorite...
Must Read! From Archana Puran Singh to Dipika Kakar, these actresses gave love and marriage a second chance
MUMBAI: Actresses of the entertainment industry might have all the fame, glamor and money, but inside they too who need...
Recent Stories
Jian Khan Suicide Case
Jian Khan Suicide Case: Must Read! All you need to know; here’s a complete timeline
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jannat Zubair
Trolled! Jannat Zubair recreates Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dialogues, netizens say “Overacting ki dukan”
Archana Puran Singh
Must Read! From Archana Puran Singh to Dipika Kakar, these actresses gave love and marriage a second chance
Shaheer Sheikh
Exclusive! Shaheer Sheikh says THIS role changed his life and him as a human being! Find out what!
Jay Soni
AMAZING! This is how Jay Soni aka Abhinav starts his day on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Baseer Ali
WOW! Kundali Bhagya's Baseer Ali aka Shaurya and Sana Sayyad aka Palki share THIS connection
Shivangi Joshi
What! Is Shivangi Joshi hinting at heartbreak? Her cryptic post hints at something