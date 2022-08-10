Congratulations! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot buys a Swanky new car, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news and stories about the viewers’ favorite celebrities so as to keep our audience entertained and updated with the happenings in telly town.

Shalin Bhanot has been a popular name in the Television industry. He was seen in Bigg Boss 16 which concluded a few months back and he was one of the strongest contestants. The actor made a mark and stood out for his love of eating chicken and his equation with Sumbul Touqeer as well as Tina Dutta. The actor is now seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Bekaboo.

Shalin has been in the news ever since and seems to be doing well for himself. Recently he made headlines when he embraced a homeless man and offered him some money. With this gesture, Shalin won over netizens who approved his kind act.

Now according to reports, the actor has bought himself a new car and welcomed it recently.

Check out:

Shalin looks very happy posing next to his car and is all smiles as he gets captured. It’s a beautiful colour and looks swanky and stylish.

We congratulate him over his new ride.

