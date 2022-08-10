Exclusive! Kajal Chonkar on her marriage controversy with husband Aashish Bharadwaj “When I call, you don’t answer and then you go and tell in media that it is a family matter”

MUMBAI :Aashish did amazingly well as Siddharth Choubey in Zee TV's Mithai and ruled everyone's heart.

His sweet-bitter relationship with Debattama Saha aka Mithai was loved by the audience.

Other than television shows, he has also worked with a lot of well-known brands.

Also read - Exclusive! THIS is how Mithai fame Aashish Bhardwaj was welcomed in his hometown, check out the deets inside

The actor debuted with the Star Plus show Kasauti Zindigi Kay 2 where he played the character of Mohnish.

This time, the actor is making the headlines for completely different reason.

Aashish Bhardwaj and Kajal Chonkar got their marriage solemnized in Uttar Pradesh in December 2021 and later their marriage was registered at Muzaffarnagar on October 12, 2022. However the couple’s marriage is in trouble and Kajal has accused Aashish of physical abuse.

Talking about Kajal Chonkar, the actress is known for her serial Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nachaye.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress, asking her relationship with Aashish Bharadwaj.

We heard that he is also denying marriage. Can you tell us when did this all start? After how many days of you getting married did this start to turn worse?

I think right now he is not denying the marriage, that’s what I’ve come to know. Recently I had heard that the divorce was from my side and not from his side. And that I had approached for divorce, demanding for some money, which is baseless. I don’t think I have demanded for money or something. I didn’t even want a divorce. The point is, I don’t want divorce and if you also don’t want divorce then what is the fight between us about. Why are you not with me? He is saying that this is a family matter, not to bring it out to media. Well, if this is a family matter and you don’t want me to go to the media, even you are going to the media. Why didn’t you contact me first, if this is a family matter? When I call, you don’t answer and then you go and tell in media that it is a family matter.

There was a speculation earlier that whether or not this marriage has really happened. Tell us something about that?

We got married on 12th October in Aashish’s hometown. It was a court marriage but we didn’t upload any picture because Ashish’s family members had said that we will organize a big engagement and let people know as we will announce it grandly. Later as time passed, I had to go for a shoot to Ooty for a month. When I came and asked them about the wedding and engagement, they told me to finish up with the case first. From my side, I had already talked to my lawyer about the case. I had sent the legal documents to finish up with the case. Later I don’t know what happened, they got very reckless everytime I said let’s post our wedding pictures. When Aashish left, I had to post the marriage certificate. It was the only option for me to show the world that we are married. Before we got married, there was a ring ceremony. I had posted pictures of that too and then I have posted some other pictures also on social media.

Are you in contact with him or not?

I am at my home now, where we used to live together. He is not staying with me. I don’t know where he is, we are not in touch. He just left. When I text or call him he doesn’t reply or answer my call.

Also read - Exclusive! Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nachaye actress Kajal Chonkar gets married to Mithai actor Ashish Bhardwaj

This was our conversation with Kajal Chonkar. Tell us your opinion in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.



