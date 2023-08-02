Exclusive! Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nachaye actress Kajal Chonkar gets married to Mithai actor Ashish Bhardwaj

Actress Kajal Chonkar who is known for her television serial Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nachaye tied the knot with Mithai actor Ashish Bhardwaj.
Exclusive! Chikoo- Yeh Ishq Nachaye actress Kajal Chonkar gets married to Mithai actor Ashish Bhardwaj

MUMBAI:It is the wedding season all over and we can see some of our favourite celebrities getting married. We have seeing the wedding news of Chak De India actress Chitrashi and of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Now, another couple are from the television world.

Actress Kajal Chonkar had got married to actor Ashish Bhardwaj. Yes, you heard right. Television actress Kajal Chonkar, who is known for her serial Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nachaye has tied the knot with the actor Ashish Bhardwaj, who was seen and loved in the television show Mithai.

No doubt, the couple is looking beautiful in these pictures and this has brought a wave of happiness among the fans all over the social media.

Indeed, we really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful pictures of the couple and they are definitely giving some major couples goals.

Team Tellychakkar congratulates this beautiful couple on their wedding.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

