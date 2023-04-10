EXCLUSIVE! Kanwar Dhillon on his upcoming projects: I have a few things in kitty and have to decide what I want to do, I am okay if it is taking some time but it should be worth it

MUMBAI: Kanwar Dhillon became a household name for his role Shiva in Star Plus' popular drama series Pandya Store.

The actor was well-appreciated for his amazing performance in the show.

Kanwar was paired opposite Alice Kaushik in the show and their on-screen jodi also became a huge hit.

Well, Kanwar and Alice fell in love on the sets of Pandya Store and it's been a long time since they are together.

Fans fondly refer to them as Shivi or Kdice.

Ever since Kanwar and Alice have made an exit from the show after it took the leap, the ardent viewers are waiting to see them back on the small screens.

Neither Kanwar nor Alice have announced their next project yet.

There are strong rumours that Kanwar and Alice are approached for Bigg Boss 17.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Kanwar who spoke about his upcoming projects and much more.

Kanwar has not announced his next project after wrapping up Star Plus' Pandya Store.

The actor was asked about his upcoming project to which he said, ''There is something interesting in the pipeline. The viewers will need to wait for what's in store for them. I won't be able to disclose any details till things don't get sorted out.''

Furthermore, when asked if his upcoming project is with his ladylove Alice to which Kanwar said, ''A lot of things are going on individually for both of us, I won't comment on her behalf. But for me, I have a few things in kitty and I have to decide what I want to do. I would like to give a proper thought before I take the next step. I am okay if it is taking some time but it should be worth it.''

Lastly, when asked what he wants to do now, reality shows, TV shows or movies/web shows to which Kanwar said, ''My focus is everywhere right now. Once I get locked, I will make such an announcement that people will be left surprised and happy. Just give me some time.''

