EXCLUSIVE! Karan Khandelwal opens up his role in Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein, shares about his experience with the star cast and much more

Karan Khandelwal is currently portraying the role of Abhiraj in Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh. The actor is being loved for his performance. 

Karan Khandelwal

MUMBAI : Actor Karan Khandelwal has recently entered Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein.

The show which started last year with a bang is working wonders. 

With a good run for so many months, the viewers are in love with the storyline. 

Geetanjali Tikekar, Nasirr Khan, Chhavi Pandey among others are seen in pivotal roles. 

The show's recent entry has spiced up the drama. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Karan who spoke in length about his role and much more. 

What made you choose this role?

When I was offered this role, I was told that Abhiraj's character would be very loveable, caring and a positive one. I had never played such a character till now in my career. I wanted to explore this kind of a role and see how I am acing such a role.  I am very happy with the kind of response I am getting for this role. 

How similar is your character to you?

There are many similarities between me and my character Abhiraj. I am not at all romantic in real life compared to my on-screen character. I am quite hyper in real life but Abhiraj is very polite. The major similarities which I share with my on-screen character is that I am a very family person and care about my loved ones. We are quite loveable.

Tell us about your experience with the cast.

The co-stars are very supportive and I didn't find any difficulties doing the scenes. They never made me conscious. My co-stars have supported me a lot while performing certain scenes. 

