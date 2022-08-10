Exclusive! Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh, and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer Ishq Mein Ghayal to launch on this date on COLORS

Ishq Mein Ghayal is new that will be launching soon on COLORS. The show stars Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh, and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 09:00
Exclusive! Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh, and Gashmeer Mahajani’s starrer Ishq Mein Ghayal to launch on this date on COLORS

MUMBAI : Many new shows are in the pipeline that will be launching soon on television channels. Some are all set for a launch in the upcoming days.

The new shows are coming up with different concepts and creativity and the audience is excited to watch these shows.

Ishq Mein Ghayal is one of the latest to grab the headlines for the wrong reasons. The promo for ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’, was released recently and audiences gave a mixed reaction to the promo.

Fans of the actors were excited by the general consensus that the show is a rip-off of the famous Hollywood series, ‘The Vampire Diaries’, but with werewolves, while some even called it the child of Twilight and The Vampire Diaries.

The show stars Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh, and Gashmeer Mahajani in leading roles. The story is a love triangle with a twist of The Vampire Diaries.

ALSO READ :  Karan Kundrra fans go into a frenzy on Twitter; demand to see Ishq Mein Ghayal and his character Veer

The show is helmed by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik under their production house Beyond Dreams Pvt.

As per sources, the show has finally got a launch date where it will air on the 13th of February at 9: 30 pm from Monday – Friday.

Well, the fans are super excited to see the entire new cast together as it’s a completely new pairing.

Are you excited to watch the new serial?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
ALSO READ :  Audience Perspective: Why Are Junooniyatt, Ishq Mein Ghayal, and more new shows just based around love triangles? Are TV shows running out of ideas?

 

 

 

Karan Kundrra Dance Dewanane Bigg Boss Roadies lock upp season 1 Tejasswi Prakash TellyChakkar Inni Si Gal Ishq Mein Ghayal TejRan Gashmeer Mahajani Reem Shaikh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 09:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
MUMBAI :Star Bharat’s popular show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is a show that revolves around a self-made businessman who is...
Can we expect Deepika Padukone in Tiger 3, here is the link from the movie Pathaan
MUMBAI :Movie Pathaan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role breaking all box office records. The movie has been...
The Mongas from Teri Meri Doriyaann give out total ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ vibes, Roopam Sharma shares a Glimpse
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story and this time, from the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Starplus is...
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill hits a milestone
MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill needs no introduction today she is a huge name in the world of the entertainment business.She...
"Everyone is trying to become Malaika Arora" netizens trolls Ananya Panday on this latest picture
MUMBAI :Ananya Panday is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting industry, she is known not only...
Recent Stories
Can we expect Deepika Padukone in Tiger 3, here is the link from the movie Pathaan
Can we expect Deepika Padukone in Tiger 3, here is the link from the movie Pathaan

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
The Mongas from Teri Meri Doriyaann give out total ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ vibes, Roopam Sharma shares a Glimpse
The Mongas from Teri Meri Doriyaann give out total ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ vibes, Roopam Sharma shares a Glimpse
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill hits a milestone
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill hits a milestone
Aishwarya Khare hits Rohit Suchanti with a Shoe? Check out what happened on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi
Aishwarya Khare hits Rohit Suchanti with a Shoe? Check out what happened on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare passes derogatory statement against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says “ Such girls stand near the signal
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare passes derogatory statement against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says “ Such girls stand near the signals”
Rajiv Sen and Charu Asopa’s divorce Proceedings are on; “We haven’t revoked our decision of separation”, says the actress
Rajiv Sen and Charu Asopa’s divorce Proceedings are on; “We haven’t revoked our decision of separation”, says the actress