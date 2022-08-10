Exclusive! Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh, and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer Ishq Mein Ghayal to launch on this date on COLORS

MUMBAI : Many new shows are in the pipeline that will be launching soon on television channels. Some are all set for a launch in the upcoming days.

The new shows are coming up with different concepts and creativity and the audience is excited to watch these shows.

Ishq Mein Ghayal is one of the latest to grab the headlines for the wrong reasons. The promo for ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’, was released recently and audiences gave a mixed reaction to the promo.

Fans of the actors were excited by the general consensus that the show is a rip-off of the famous Hollywood series, ‘The Vampire Diaries’, but with werewolves, while some even called it the child of Twilight and The Vampire Diaries.

The show stars Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh, and Gashmeer Mahajani in leading roles. The story is a love triangle with a twist of The Vampire Diaries.

The show is helmed by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik under their production house Beyond Dreams Pvt.

As per sources, the show has finally got a launch date where it will air on the 13th of February at 9: 30 pm from Monday – Friday.

Well, the fans are super excited to see the entire new cast together as it’s a completely new pairing.

