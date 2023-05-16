EXCLUSIVE! Karan Suchak opens up on his character in Star Bharat's Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, reveals co-star Iqbal Khan welcomed him on the sets with a chocolate

MUMBAI : Karan Suchak is one of the most well-known actors on small screens.

He has appeared in several hit TV shows so far and left everyone impressed with his fine performance.

The actor is now gearing up for his entry in Star Bharat's show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.

Karan will be essaying a pivotal role in the drama series. His entry will definitely spice up the drama.

TellyChakkar got an opportunity to interview Karan for his upcoming stint in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Karan Suchak to enter Star Bharat's Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

Your first thought when you were offered this character? What made you take up this role? How different is this character from your previous ones?

There is a tendency of being approached with similar kinds of characters on television. I have been doing mythological shows where I played the role of Laxman, Ram and so on. I have been getting roles of a similar kind. Even if it's not mythology, the positivity of the character remains the same. This one is very different, so I get a chance to play around with the character. That's what an actor wants. You can actually figure your skills and calibre through it and that's the reason why this is very good for me.

Did you do any special preps before kickstarting the shoot?

I didn't get a chance to have any sort of preparations because the moment I got a call, I had to start shooting the very next day.

How excited are you to work with Iqbal, Rachana, Deepshikha, Sneha and the rest of the cast?

I am working with Iqbal for the first time. We met on the sets and he greeted me with a chocolate on my first day. It was really sweet of him. I have worked with Deepshikha in Peshwa Bajirao. I have not met the rest of them before, but I am sure I'll be having a very good time. I will enter the show this week.

Well, we can't wait for Karan's entry in the show!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Exclusive! Vidhi’s trouble to increase with Rakesh’s murder