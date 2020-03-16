EXCLUSIVE! Karan V Grover to play the lead in Sandip Sikcand's next on Star Bharat

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's ace producer Sandip Sikcand is all set to bring a new show for Star Bharat, the concept and storyline are yet to be known.
05/23/2022
We had exclusively updated that Sayli Salunkhe has been roped in for the show as lead and she has quit Spy Bahu, while Kusshagre Dua will be playing the negative lead in the show, and Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's Karanvir Sharma and Udaariyaan's Karan V Grover have been shortlisted for the lead in the show.

Now the breaking news is that Karan V Grover is all set to play the lead opposite Sayli in the show. It is surely going to be interesting to see what the actor shall portray in this show after his stellar performance in Udaariyaan.

Sai Ketan Rao Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Raghav Rao Raghvi Shivangi Khedkar Sandip Sikcand Sol Productions StarPlus Star Bharat TellyChakkar
