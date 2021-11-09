EXCLUSIVE! Sunny aka Kushagre Dua is surely going to miss THIS from the sets of Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is currently ruling several hearts. The show has become everyone's favourite in no time. South actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi respectively on Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

Well, now the heartbreaking news is that the show is going off-air and the show's producer Sandip Sikcand confirmed it.

We got in touch with the dapper Kushagre Dua to know about his reaction to the show going off-air, here's what he had to share:

What was your reaction to receiving the news?

Well, I was somewhere prepared for this news, when our slot changed to 5:30 pm, It was somewhere written that this would go off air anytime. So yes, I was prepared.

What would be that fondest memory that you are taking from the show?

This was my first out and out Outdoor Shoot, living in Kolhapur we began to stay together like family so yes the whole bond and the place has been a memory now so yes, not one but taking many memories from the sets of Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

Who would you miss the most from the team of MHRW?

Rather than the team, I am surely going to miss the resort where we lived, there was a lake view and greenery all around. You cannot stay amid nature in Mumbai so I am surely going to miss it.

Are you looking out for other projects or shall be taking a break post the show?

For now, I will be taking a short break as it is my close friend's wedding so this would be a mini-reunion for us and a lot of fun after such a long time. So yes for now I would be on a short break.

