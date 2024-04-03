Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda opens up on the most FRUSTRATING aspect of his personal life being 'News'

MUMBAI: Harshad Chopda has a long history in the television industry. Even though he has always been renowned for his flawless acting abilities, there have occasionally been rumors about his personal life. Even though he made an effort, Harshad Chopda has been involved in a few controversies, whether it be related to his purported love affairs with Sriti Jha or Pranali Rathod or his tense working relationship with producer Rajan Shahi. He revealed in a recent interview what gets to him the most when rumors about his personal life start to circulate.

Harshad Chopda has consistently avoided public scrutiny. The actor maintains total privacy when it comes to his personal life, whether it is through a few interviews or total silence. Harshad Chopda was recently questioned about how he handles or responds to media coverage of his personal life during a popular news portal. The actor admitted that at first, he used to be bothered about it.

He said that his professional life begins the moment he leaves his home. He is aware that he is responsible for all he does and how he consistently presents himself. On occasion, though, the terminology used to describe him in writing upsets him the most. Harshad admits that he is now kind of cool with that also because he knows that people will discuss and write about him as long as he is a well-known figure.

Harshad Chopda played the role of Abhimanyu in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in which he last appeared. Even though he was well-liked by the public, he was involved in a few controversies while there. First of all, he was connected to Pranali Rathod, his co-star. There were also persistent rumors that Harshad opted not to continue with the show since he and Rajan Shahi could not agree on any creative matters. Harshad hasn't formally disclosed his upcoming project as of yet.

