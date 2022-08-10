Exclusive! Karan Vohra shares his experience on playing Atharva and how difficult it is for him while switching into and out of the character

MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it's among the top 4 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

The fans loved the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie and they have termed them as one of the iconic couples on television.

Although fans miss Fahmaan and Sumbul, they are excited about the new track in Imile.

The serial took a 20-year leap, where a completely new star cast was locked in.

Karan Vohra entered the show as one of the leads, where he is seen essaying the character of Atharva.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Karan was asked how much he relates to the character and if he has any difficulties in switching into and out of the character.

How much do you relate to your character Atharva in the serial Imlie?

Yes, I can relate to the character and since you are playing it on a daily basis, you get into the skin of it. I can relate to him completely and I love playing this character.

What do you have to say about the show topping the BARC charts every week and being among the top three shows, do you feel proud or pressured?

I feel proud and feel pressured as well as I am an actor and I know my job. I am proud of it because of the love the show has been receiving. It has created a benchmark and we have to continue it that way.

How do you switch from Atharva to Karan?

It’s a process of switching on and switching off. In the initial days, I did face difficulties, but then as you're working every day, you get into the drill. Now, I am only Atharva between action and cut. After that, I am Karan, so you come to know the difference.

Are you insecure about playing the lead and getting space in the serial?

Gone are the days when one feels like that. The content and the power of the character is what matters these days. I enjoy playing my character.

Well, there is no doubt that Karan Vohra is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television and the audience are loving him has Atharva.

