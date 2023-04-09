Exclusive! Karan Vohra shares his feelings on what he misses about the character Atharva and his thoughts on the show going off-air

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it's among the top 10 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

Although fans miss Fahmaan and Sumbul, they were excited about the new track in Imile.

The serial took a 20-year leap, where a completely new star cast was locked in.

Karan Vohra entered the show as one of the leads, where he is seen essaying the character of Atharva.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Karan spoke about what he would miss about his character Atharva and shares his thoughts about the show going off-air.

How much are you going to miss the character of Atharva?

I am going to miss it as I am living with the character all day. I loved playing him as he was a DJ , a character which I haven't played before. I had fun playing him. He is close to family, especially mom and wife. That is one thing which is similar between Karan and Arthava.

What do you have to say about Sai Ketan Rao being the new lead of the show once the story takes a leap?

I have just come to know about this on social media and if he is doing it, I would want to wish him all the best. Just like when we entered the show, Sumbul and Fahmaan exited and they had set a benchmark. The pressure was on us to break that. I wish the new actors will take over and continue with the show.

From all the characters that you played, which one is close to you?

The first character that one plays is always special, which is Shaurya Khanna from Zindagi Ki Mehek. It was the longest show and the character is very close to me. It is still running overseas, so it will always be special.

There is news about the show going off - air, what do you have to say about it?

There is a lot of news, but there is no truth to this. The show is going for a leap and not going off-air as the producer is renovating the whole set. If it was going off-air no one would have built a new set.

Well, there is no doubt that Karan Vohra is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television and the audience are loving him as Atharva.

