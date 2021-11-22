EXCLUSIVE! Karanveer Mehra on playing Abhay's character in Ziddi Dil Maane Na: Didn't do any preparations for my role as I completely relied on the makers as they were very clear with the character

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The show started airing on the small screens a few months ago and it has already become everyone's favourite.

Ziddi Dil Maane Na stars Kaveri Priyam, Shaalien Malhotra, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Diljot Chhabra, Aditya Deshmukh, Simple Kaul, among others in the lead roles.

The show has recently witnessed a brand new entry of popular TV actor Karanveer Mehra.

Karan is playing the role of Abhay who is next-level wicked and his character is completely negative.

With just a few episodes, Karan has been receiving a positive response from the viewers.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Karan who opened up about his character and much more.

What kind of preparations did you do for Abhay's character?

To be honest, I have not prepped for it at all. I knew a few people who are preparing for such kinds of roles. I saw them changing their personalities. I helped them work on such characters. So somewhere, homework was done. Secondly, I relied on the writers, producers because they are very clear with the character. So, I am going with the script. While doing a TV show, there is a very limited time period. I would have personally taken a minimum of a month to get into the nuances. Whatever I have, I am using that.

Tell us about your experience of shooting with Simple Kaul.

Simple is so simple. She is very cute. We are friends for a long time but unluckily till now, we never shot together. So, I am happy that I am getting to shoot with her. She is a wonderful person. She is an entrepreneur and owns so many restaurants. So, taking out time for acting along with the business is quite a challenge. She is definitely doing it well and inspiring people. Simple is always well-prepared for character and I am hoping I match up to her.

What is your message to the fans?

Please show some love for my role as I am very nervous playing this character. I am not judging it because if I judge it, I won't be able to play it. Whatever Abhay is doing is right and I am a little scared, so I need your support. I am hoping that you all are enjoying watching me in the show.

