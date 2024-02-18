Exclusive! Kashibai Bajirao Balal fame Prashant Singh Rajput roped in for Shemaroo Umang's upcoming serial Chahenge Tumhe Itna

We have been enjoying a lot of shows on Shemaroo Umang and one of those shows is going to be Chahenge Tumhe Itna. A lot of actors have been finding their space in the cast and Tellychakkar is here now with another interesting update about the show.
We have been enjoying a lot of shows on Shemaroo Umang and one of those shows is going to be Chahenge Tumhe Itna. The show will start from 20th February and it is a Balaji Telefilms production featuring actors like Bharat Ahlawat, Swati Sharma, Abhay Bhargava, Khyati Keswani, Aishwarya Aher and Veronica Talreja.

Now as per sources, Prashant Singh Rajput has been roped in for the upcoming show wherein he will play the character of Vikas, a close friend to Sidharth. Surely the bond of friendship will be worth watching amidst all the drama.

Talking about Prashant Singh Rajput, he was previously seen in the Zee TV show Kashibai Bajirao Balal wherein he played the role of Kashibai's brother Krushnarao.

It'll be interesting to see how the actor impresses everyone with his acting skills in the show.

