Exclusive: Veronica Talreja roped in for Balaji Telefilms’ next for Shemaroo Umang?

We hear that there is a new show in the making under Balaji Telefilms. The show is touted to be a family drama and will apparently feature actress Veronica Talreja in a significant character.
Veronica

We recently reported that Balaji Telefilms is producing a new show based on the historic hero Ashoka. The show will apparently air on Colors and will feature Adnan Khan in the titular role. TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shambhavi Singh has also been approached for the same show.

Well, now we hear that there is a new show in the making under Balaji Telefilms. The show is touted to be a family drama and will apparently feature actress Veronica Talreja in a significant character.

The show is touted to be telecast on Shemaroo Umang.

Veronica, in the past has been a part of Kumkum Bhagya. She made headlines for re-creating the famous character ‘Poo’ played by Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

How excited are you to watch Veronica Talreja in this new show?

