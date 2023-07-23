EXCLUSIVE! Mrinal N Chandra opens up on working with Balaji Telefilms in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya, says, "There is lots to learn and there is a good exposure for me"

MUMBAI: Mrinal N Chandra recently entered Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

The actress is playing the role of Kavya Luthra in the popular drama series.

Mrinal is seen as Shradhha Arya aka Preeta's daughter in the long-running show.

While Mrinal's entry has spiced up the drama, the viewers are looking forward to how the show's storyline will progress ahead with the new track.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mrinal who spoke about how she bagged the show, her journey so far and much more.

Shedding light on her character, she said, ''Kavya is relatable to me on some levels. Mostly, Kavya is just like me. She is of my age. Her thought process is just like mine. In that sense, Kavya is an extension of me. But then again, it's a different family, the atmosphere here this different. There are so many relations here. The family is more attached to her as she was the first born daughter in the family. The kind of welcome I got from the family, I felt that Kavya's tuning with everyone is very special. She has no enemies in the show.

Furthermore, Mrinal revealed that with her entry happening in the show, there was a huge engagement track planned as the family was wanting her to settle down.

Kavya is seen getting engaged to the guy she is in love with.

Sharing how excited she was for her first ever celebratory track in the show, she said, "I was very excited. I am so blessed that I got to work in this popular TV show. There is lots to learn and there is a good exposure for me. I am getting to work with so many actors who are senior and experienced.''

She added, "The team had taken my measurements before the engagement track as they were prepping for my outfit.''

Lastly, talking about her experience working with Balaji Telefilms, she said, ''It is very nice. I am also very comfortable working here. Nobody made me feel that I am a newcomer and these are the early days of my career. Everybody is professional and warm. Nobody gave me a cold shoulder because I am new here. They are very supportive. My scenes are coming out great and I have started to develop a bond a with them.''

