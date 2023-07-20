Shocking! Crack in the friendship between Anjum Faikh and Ruhi Chaturvedi as the latter unfollows Anjum on social media?

Ruhi and Anjum were two well-known names in the television industry, they are best known for their roles in the serial “Kundali Bhagya” and seems like there is some crack in their friendship, as Ruhi isn’t following Anjum on social media.
RUHI

MUMBAI:  Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and it's among the top 10 shows.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

Ruhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Faikh were the two leading ladies of the show where one played the negative part and the other the positive part.

As we had reported earlier, Ruhi Chaturvedi had left the show as she wanted to try something new in her life whereas Anjum had also quit the show for some time.

The two are seen in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where they have faced their fears and aced their stunts.

Exclusive! Has Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn bid adieu to Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya?

The two were really good friends and had a great bond until now there is news doing the rounds that there is some issue in their bond as Ruhi Chaturvedi unfollowed Anjum Faikh on social media.

The reason is still unknown why Ruhi took this step was because something that happened on the show Khatron Ke Khiladi is still unknown.

Well, post the show shoot Anjum is back on the show “Kundali Bhagaya” whereas Ruhi Chaturvedi is looking out for more opportunities.

There is no doubt that the two girls have nailed it in the show “Khatron Ke Khiladi and they have attempted all the stunts.

Though Ruhi’s journey was short-lived, the way she gave her best on the show is commendable.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Exclusive! Has Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn bid adieu to Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya?

 

 

 

 
 

