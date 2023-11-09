Exclusive! Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Ranndeep Rai roped in for Balaji Telefilms' next?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is always in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows are being launched on a daily basis with different concepts and interesting story lines.

Balaji Telefilms is one of the top most production houses in the entertainment business and has given many successful shows.

Kundali Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi and Kumkum Bhagya are among the top ten shows produced by this television show.

The production is headed by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Ekta is coming up with a new serial, though not much is known about what type of show she would be launching.

As per sources, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Ranndeep Rai has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character, but he would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Ranndeep is a well known actor of television and he is best known for his roles in serials like Balika Vadhu 2, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai etc.

Well, if things work out, this would be his first project with Balaji Telefilms.

The show is still in pre - production stage and the casting is on. There will be an official announcement soon.

