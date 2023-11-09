Exclusive! Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Ranndeep Rai roped in for Balaji Telefilms' next?

Balaji Telefilms is coming up with a new serial on television and as per sources, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Ranndeep Rai has been locked in for the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 16:20
BALAJI TELEFILMS

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is always in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows are being launched on a daily basis with different concepts and interesting story lines.

Balaji Telefilms is one of the top most production houses in the entertainment business and has given many successful shows.

Kundali Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi and Kumkum Bhagya are among the top ten shows produced by this television show.

The production is headed by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Ekta is coming up with a new serial, though not much is known about what type of show she would be launching.

ALSO READ : Shivangi Joshi talks about her Randeep Rai, says “he’s a sweetheart!”

As per sources, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Ranndeep Rai has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character, but he would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Ranndeep is a well known actor of television and he is best known for his roles in serials like Balika Vadhu 2, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai etc.

Well, if things work out, this would be his first project with Balaji Telefilms.

The show is still in pre - production stage and the casting is on. There will be an official announcement soon. 

Are you excited to watch Ranndeep in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Shivangi Joshi talks about her Randeep Rai, says “he’s a sweetheart!”

 
 

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Randeep Rai Balaji Telefilms Shobha Kapoor Ekta Kapoor TellyChakkar new show
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
1
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 16:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trolled! “Not at all a good dressing” netizens trolls actress Sonam Kapoor for her new outfit for an event
MUMBAI: Actress Sonam Kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her movies and characters, she has...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Maya and Teji take Ehsan’s help to find the truth
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! “I want to do all types of cinema in different languages that add value to narrative” Girija Oak
MUMBAI: Actress Girija Oak is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space, we have seen...
Shocking! Elvish Yadav takes an indirect dig at Asim Riaz for this shocking reason
MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav these days is making headlines as he has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2, where he won...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Heart-to-Heart! Reyansh comes to know why Aradhana is upset
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
After Dhamaal 3 and Welcome 3, are we going to see a fresh cast in Hera Pheri 3?
MUMBAI:  It is the trend of sequels and we can see many big banner movies releasing as the same. Right now, we have...
Recent Stories
Sonam
Trolled! “Not at all a good dressing” netizens trolls actress Sonam Kapoor for her new outfit for an event
Latest Video
Related Stories
Elvish
Shocking! Elvish Yadav takes an indirect dig at Asim Riaz for this shocking reason
Ankita Sharma
Ankita Sharma on working in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Have never done such a role before
Ekta Saraiya
Ekta Saraiya: As a society, we can do more to help individuals battling depression and other mental health issues than just posting messages on social media
Garima
Exclusive! Garima Parihar aka Dipti from Pushpa Impossible on the differences between her reer and real life character -“Dipti is the type of person I would like to be.”
RRR Actress
Exclusive! RRR Actress Kirron Arya to be seen in Tose Naina Milaike
Aditi Sharma
Wow! Aditi Sharma aka Katha gives a glimpse of the Birthday celebrations of THESE Co-stars from the sets of Katha Ankahee