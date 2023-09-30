EXCLUSIVE! Katha Ankahee actor Manoj Chandila roped in for Zee TV's show Ik Kudi Punjab Di by Dome Entertainment

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of new TV shows are rolling out on small screens soon.

Zee TV has already an amazing lineup of shows. The channel is now gearing up for a series of new shows.

Dome Entertainment is gearing up for new shows soon.

One of them is Ik Kudi Punjab Di which will see Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta in the lead roles.

We had previously reported that actor Jaideep Singh is roped in for the show in a pivotal role.

Well, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that another actor who is set to be a part of the show is actor Manoj Chandila.

Nothing much is known about Manoj's character yet.

Manoj is known for his roles in shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Dil Dosti Dance, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Matti Ki Banno, Laut Aao Trisha, Swaragini, Bepanah Pyaar, Maddam Sir, Katha Ankahee among others.

He is also known for his role in the movie Gabbar Is Back.

The show also stars Manish Khanna, Kirti Singh, Monika Khanna and many more in pivotal roles.

