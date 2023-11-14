Exclusive! Katha Ankahee confirmed to go off-air on this date and wrap up the shoot by this date!

Fans of the show have been loving the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, and they love the way the arc of the story is moving forward.
KATHA ANKAHEE

MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

Sony TV’s show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights” and stars Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma. 

The show has managed to tap into the subtle relationship complexities and arc of relationships.

There have been reports that the show is going off air and a tentative date of December 1st has been roaming around.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, Katha Ankahee is all set to go off air on 30th November and will wrap up the shoot by 22nd November. 

But the recent reports of the show going off-air have made fans very sad. 

Katha Ankahee has managed to gain fans and love from people who love the original as well. 

The credit in this case goes to the cast and crew, the makers especially. And it looks like fans are not ready to let the show go, they have been using Twitter to share their feelings about the show and they have been using the tag ‘Extend Katha Ankahee’. 

But it looks like the fate of the show is sealed as of yet.

