EXCLUSIVE! Katha Ankahee fame Samar Vermani to play the lead for Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment's next for Sony SAB?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of new shows are in the pipeline.

Sony SAB has entertained the viewe with some amazing showS so far. The channel is now gearing up for a show which will be helmed by Cocko and Shaika Entertainment.

We have already broken many names who are likely to be a part of this new show. And now, we have an exclusive update that actor Samar Vermani is likely to play the lead in the show.

Samar is currently seen playing a pivotal role as Ehsan in Sony TV's one of the most popular running shows, Katha Ankahee where the audience are in love with his character and performance.

Samar has previously been a part of shows like Happy Family Conditions Apply, Girgit, Stupid Cupid and many more.

