EXCLUSIVE! Katha Ankahee fame Samar Vermani to play the lead for Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment's next for Sony SAB?

Sony SAB has entertained the viewe with some amazing showS so far. The channel is now gearing up for a show which will be helmed by Cocko and Shaika Entertainment.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 18:45
Samar Vermani

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of new shows are in the pipeline.

Sony SAB has entertained the viewe with some amazing showS so far. The channel is now gearing up for a show which will be helmed by Cocko and Shaika Entertainment.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Imlie fame Megha Chakraborty to play the lead for Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment's next for Sony SAB?

We have already broken many names who are likely to be a part of this new show. And now, we have an exclusive update that actor Samar Vermani is likely to play the lead in the show.

Samar is currently seen playing a pivotal role as Ehsan in Sony TV's one of the most popular running shows, Katha Ankahee where the audience are in love with his character and performance.

Samar has previously been a part of shows like Happy Family Conditions Apply, Girgit, Stupid Cupid and many more.

Also read -MUST READ! Netizens praise Katha Ankahee for shedding light on This issue, check out

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Samar Vermani Katha Ankahee Sony TV Sony Sab SAB TV Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment TV news exclusive tv news Happy Family Conditions Apply Girgit Stupid Cupid Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 18:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! These latest dreamy looks of Mohsin Khan is making his fans go gaga over him, take a look
MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one popular face of the television industry. He is popularly known for his role in Star Plus'...
Vanshaj: Oh No! Kartik and DJ hang out together, Yuvika upset
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dhruv Tara: Really! Mahaveer declares a punishment for Shyam Nohini
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Big Decision! Rajesh and Vandana team up to get Manoj and Vidya married
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Must read! Neeru Randhawa settles the physical assault case against ex Armaan Kohli
MUMBAI: Armaan Kohli has been in the entertainment and showbiz industry for a long time. One of the most popular faces...
Exclusive! “The most interesting person on my social media account is Adah Sharma, her account is not like any regular heroine’s account” Prem
MUMBAI: Actor Prem is currently grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them with his ott series...
Recent Stories
NEERU RANDHAWA
Must read! Neeru Randhawa settles the physical assault case against ex Armaan Kohli
Latest Video
Related Stories
MOHSIN KHAN
Wow! These latest dreamy looks of Mohsin Khan is making his fans go gaga over him, take a look
Karan Kundrra
What! Are Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash already married? This Instagram post raises speculations
Ayushi Khurana
Exclusive! Ajooni fame Ayushi Khurana to play the lead in Nikhil Sinha's next for Star Bharat?
Megha Chakraborty
EXCLUSIVE! Imlie fame Megha Chakraborty to play the lead for Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment's next for Sony SAB?
Sonali Naik
EXCLUSIVE! Maddam Sir fame Sonali Naik BAGS Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment's next for Sony SAB
Tulsi Dham Ke Laddoo Gopal
Shemaroo TV Presents 'Tulsi Dham Ke Laddoo Gopal' - An Enchanting Narrative of Unbreakable Faith and Extraordinary Bond with Laddoo Gopal