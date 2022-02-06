EXCLUSIVE! Kaushik Chakravorty reveals the one thing he will miss about his character Dr. Pranab Chakraborty as Sony TV's Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii wraps up the shoot

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television is currently airing an amazing bunch of shows these days.

Kaamnaa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Punyashlok Ahilya Bai, Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, India's Got Talent among others.

The channel has managed to impress the viewers with amazing shows in the past many years.

Last year, the channel came up with a brand new show which was based on a medical drama.

The show is titled Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii and it has an amazing bunch of actors.

Dhadkan is a finite series and the show is all set to end soon.

The star cast has already wrapped up the shoot recently.

While there is still some time for the show to bid adieu, the viewers are already upset about it and are surely going to miss it.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Kaushik Chakravorty who is portraying a pivotal role in the show.

The actor is seen as Dr. Pranab Chakraborty, Chief Cardiac Surgeon of Ferdoon Meherzad Sheriar Hospital.

He uplifts his colleagues and ensures justice is meted out under all circumstances.

Kaushik spoke about his journey in the show, his character, and much more.

Speaking about one thing that he truly learned about his character and always inculcate in his wife, the actor said, "One thing that I learned from PC is that the higher you go in your career the more balanced, fair, and just one should be. This is one thing I will inculcate and implement in my life always."

The actor also revealed one scene from the show that left a deep impact on him and said, "A particular scene where I am reprimanding my protege and pointing out dire consequences despite her good intentions left a lasting impact on me."

Lastly, Kaushik revealed the one thing he will miss about his character PC and said, "I will miss the stethoscope. My heart beats at 40 beats per minute. I shall miss hearing my own Bradycardia. Honestly, though, I shall miss walking into the sets of Dhadkan every day and working with a bunch of such talented actors!"

Well said, Kaushik!

Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii hit the small screens from 6th December 2021.

The show stars Additi Gupta, Rohit Purohit, Vidyut Xavier, Alma Hussein, Niranjan, Raghav Dhir, Nishant Singh among others.

