EXCLUSIVE! Kaushik Chakravorty on his role in Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii: I was hired for 10 days a month initially but by the end of the show, I was shooting nonstop every day

Dhadkan is a finite series and will be ending soon. However, the star cast has wrapped up the shoot recently.

On this note, TellyChakkar got in touch with Kaushik who plays the role of Dr. PC Pranab Chakraborty, Chief Cardiac Surgeon of Ferdoon Meherzad Sheriar Hospital.

He uplifts his colleagues and ensures justice is meted out under all circumstances.

The show's journey is about to end soon. How has been the experience so far?

Nothing but magical. I can't stop thanking Janet who convinced me to be excited about the role. She made me sit across the table and dinted it into me that's it's an awesome role to play. Neither the makers nor I was excited about casting me. But Janet fought for me. For this, I shall be eternally thankful to her. Real casting directors fight for their actors for good projects.

And, I want to thank actor Additi Gupta for helping me so much for each and every line in my scene. It is because of her thorough grasp of a scene and tremendous experience that you see me perform well in all scenes with her. She was always so helpful. In fact, it was me who learned from her.

What kind of progress have you seen in your character?

After the telecast of the show, my roles and scenes exploded. I was hired for 10 days a month initially but by the end of the show, I was shooting nonstop every day. That's a huge reward for any actor but it's what always happens with me in every show. So, I know the graph of experience coming to me when I choose a role.

If given a chance, whose character would you like to portray from the show?

Everyone in the show wishes they had my role. And it is a role that any good actor should deem to perform. The most powerful role in the show.

But due to my love for my protege, I was in all minds to grow my hair back became prettier, and pitch for the lead Dr. Sinha's role (Laughs).

Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii hit the small screens from 6th Deecember, 2021.

The show stars Additi Gupta, Rohit Purohit, Vidyut Xavier, Alma Hussein, Niranjan, Raghav Dhir, Nishant Singh among others.

