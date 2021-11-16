EXCLUSIVE! Kaveri Priyam on performing action sequences in Ziddi Dil Maane Na: This is the first time I am trying action on-screen, and it gives me a lot of thrill

MUMBAI: Kaveri Priyam became a household name for her character Kuhu in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. The show went off-air last year, and after staying away from the screens for a few months, the actress is back.

The pretty diva is seen in a lead role in Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na, and fans are thrilled.

Kaveri is seen playing the character of Monami on the show and is paired opposite Shaalien Malhotra.

Ziddi Dil Maane Na hit the small screens a few months ago and is doing extremely well.

Kaveri's character is quite different from that in her previous shows, and viewers have showered all the love and praises on her for it.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, the actress opened up on Ziddi Dil Maane Na and much more.

Celebs often get both good and bad feedback from the fans for their shows and characters. Have you got any such good and bad feedback for playing Monami's character?

Touch wood. I haven't received any bad feedback from fans. I have received a lot of good feedback on social media, especially on Twitter, and I keep reposting it. It feels great that people are able to relate to the character. They are understanding Monami and the place she comes from and whatever she is. I am glad that the audience is able to connect and relate to her.

There are so many action type sequences in the show. Have you ever suffered any injury? Were you scared of performing such scenes post that?

Well, these are the type of scenes that I really enjoy doing. I have not performed that many action sequences in the show, but whatever I have done, I wasn't scared at all. It was something I always wanted to try. This is the first time I am trying action on-screen. It gives me a lot of thrill and joy. I am not scared and I am looking forward to doing such scenes once Monami becomes the commando.

