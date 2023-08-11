Exclusive! Keh Doon Tumhein was a deserving show and should have got more traction: Rohini Naik

Rohini Naik was an integral part of Keh Doon Tumhein and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar she spilled beans on the show going off-air and her future projects.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 11/08/2023 - 12:34
Rohini Naik

MUMBAI: Keh Doon Tumhein was an unconventional show but sadly, it will be going off-air soon. The Star Plus show’s narrative revolved around a woman, who moves to a hill station post her divorce with her child only to fall in love with a man who has dark secrets of his own.

Mudit Nayyar and Yukti Kapoor play the leading actors of the show as Sarkar/ Vikrant and Kriti. Rohini Naik was an integral part of the show and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar she spilled beans on the show going off-air and her future projects. (Also Read: Keh Doon Tumhein 7th November 2023 Written Episode Update: Vikrant fails Dev’s plan)

Rohini said, “I am feeling very bad that the show is going off-air. It was a deserving show and should have got more traction. I think the timeslot of 11:00 pm was a problem. Also, the show needed more publicity. I miss shooting with everyone.”

On her bonding with co-actors, Rohini added, “I share a good bond with Saloni Rathi. The cast was like a family and I will miss shooting with them. Overall, this was my first Hindi show. I have done Marathi shows in the past. The show and the characters were extremely relatable. The character of Sarkar was a tad bit dramatic but overall, the thriller should have clicked with the masses.”

Well said Rohini!

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Rohini? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below! (Also Read: Exclusive! Mudit Nayar confirms Keh Doon Tumhein is going off-air, says, “Although the numbers didn't support but the quality and execution and the content was top notch”! Read for Full Story! )

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 11/08/2023 - 12:34

