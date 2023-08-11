Exclusive! Keh Doon Tumhein was a deserving show and should have got more traction: Rohini Naik

MUMBAI: Keh Doon Tumhein was an unconventional show but sadly, it will be going off-air soon. The Star Plus show’s narrative revolved around a woman, who moves to a hill station post her divorce with her child only to fall in love with a man who has dark secrets of his own.

Mudit Nayyar and Yukti Kapoor play the leading actors of the show as Sarkar/ Vikrant and Kriti. Rohini Naik was an integral part of the show and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar she spilled beans on the show going off-air and her future projects. (Also Read: Keh Doon Tumhein 7th November 2023 Written Episode Update: Vikrant fails Dev’s plan)

Rohini said, “I am feeling very bad that the show is going off-air. It was a deserving show and should have got more traction. I think the timeslot of 11:00 pm was a problem. Also, the show needed more publicity. I miss shooting with everyone.”

On her bonding with co-actors, Rohini added, “I share a good bond with Saloni Rathi. The cast was like a family and I will miss shooting with them. Overall, this was my first Hindi show. I have done Marathi shows in the past. The show and the characters were extremely relatable. The character of Sarkar was a tad bit dramatic but overall, the thriller should have clicked with the masses.”

