Exclusive! Kevin Alamsfier and Ashish Bhatia make it as the top two finalist of the show one of them would be decalred as the winner of the show

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and win the title.

This year, the concept has been changed. The life of the show, Ranvijay, will not be a part of the show. The actor will be replaced by Sonu Sood. The makers of the show have already flown down to South Africa. Finally, the new season has gone on air.

This season, it’s going to be ex-contestants versus new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

The audience had given thumbs up to the show.

Finally, the show is coming to an end and the audience have got the top two finalists of the show and they are Kevin and Ashish Bhatia.

The two have performed extremely well and they deserve to be the finalist of the show.

Kevin has always been very competitive with the game and he has gone all out when it has come to the task of the show and he has always stood by his friends and played the game with loyalty.

On the other hand, Ashish is also a good player and he had understood the game in the beginning itself.

He had planned and plotted things very well and made sure he gets secured from the elimination round and finally he made it to the finale of the show.

Well, one of them would be declared as the winner of the show and the fans feel it's a tough choice to make.

