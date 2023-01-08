Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Kanika Mann roped in for SAB Tv’s new show ?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

These days television is launching many new shows that are coming in with new concepts and exciting storylines.

Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment is one of the most successful production houses where they have produced many successful shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Teri Meri Doriyaann etc.

As per sources, Kanika Mann has been approached for the upcoming show on Sab Tv.

Not much is known about her role but she would be playing the lead.

Kanika is a well-known actress on television and she is best known for her role in serials like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin etc.

Kanika Mann was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 where she faced her fears and aced all the stunts.

The show will be aired on Sab Tv and currently, it’s in the pre–production stage.

The fans do miss watching her on screen and it will be interesting to see her as the lead of the show.

