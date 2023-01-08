Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Kanika Mann roped in for SAB Tv’s new show ?

Kanika Mann is a well known television actress and she has a massive fan following. Now a new show will be launching on Sab Tv and she has been approached to be the lead in the serial.
Kanika Mann

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

These days television is launching many new shows that are coming in with new concepts and exciting storylines.

Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment is one of the most successful production houses where they have produced many successful shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Teri Meri Doriyaann etc.

As per sources, Kanika Mann has been approached for the upcoming show on Sab Tv.

Not much is known about her role but she would be playing the lead.  

Kanika is a well-known actress on television and she is best known for her role in serials like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin etc.

(ALSO READ -Shocking! Did Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Kanika Mann argue with the channel and the makers for portraying her as a negative person on the show?)

Kanika Mann was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 where she faced her fears and aced all the stunts.

The show will be aired on Sab Tv and currently, it’s in the pre–production stage.

The fans do miss watching her on screen and it will be interesting to see her as the lead of the show.

Would you like to see Kanika on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Exclusive! Actor Kanika Mann to play the lead in Barrister Babu 2!)

