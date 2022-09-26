Shocking! Did Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Kanika Mann argue with the channel and the makers for portraying her as a negative person on the show?

MUMBAI : Kanika Mann is a well-known actress in the television industry and she rose to fame with her debut show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

Post that, the actress went on a break and then recently she was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

She was one of the strongest contestants on the show where she aced all the stunts and faced her fears.

The actress was one of the finalists of the show and she gave a hundred percent until the end of the show.

We also saw how Rohit Shetty lashed out at the actress for aborting a stunt and where he pulled out the actress for not performing during the semi-final task.

Now as per certain fan clubs there is news floating around on social media where the fans claim that the actress had an argument with the channel over favoritism of Colors Tv and showing herself negative in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

There is no confirmation for the same, but the news has been floating around on many fan club pages.

Yesterday during the finale of the show, the actress wasn’t seen and thus the fans were wondering why, but in a recent interview, she did mention that she would be shooting for another project and thus she wouldn’t be able to attend it.

Her name has also popped for participating in the reality show “Bigg Boss” though there is no confirmation on the same though the fans would love to see her on the show.

This News Is Purely Based On Fan Clubs' Stories, Tellychakkar doesn’t take responsibility for this news as it was purely taken from social media.



