Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Sheezan Khan approached for Sobo Films next ?

SOBO Films is coming up with a new serial that will have a gripping story line and content. The channel on which it will air is still unknown. As per sources, Sheezan Khan has been roped in for the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/31/2024 - 11:15
Sheezan Khan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many Tv shows are being launched these days with new concepts and interesting storyline that is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

SOBO Films is a new production house which is growing at a fast pace and has been responsible for shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar, Dil Bekarar and more.

(ALSO READ : Exclusive! Sheezan Khan roped in for Shashi Sumeet's next on Star Plus? )

As per sources, Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Sheezan Khan has been roped in for SOBO films upcoming project.

Not much is known about his character but he would be essaying a pivotal role in the show.

Sheezan is a known actor of the television industry and he is best known for his roles in shows like Ali Baba in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

He also participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 where he faced all his fears and aced all the stunts.

Well, more details on the show will be revealed soon and an official announcement too will be done.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Exclusive! Sheezan Khan roped in for Shashi Sumeet's next on Star Plus?

Khatron Ke Khiladi Sobo Films Sheezan Khan Kashibai Bajirao Ballal Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar Dil Bekarar Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul TellyChakakr
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/31/2024 - 11:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Altamash Faraz
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Altamash Faraz approached for SOBO films next ?
Pratik
Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal breaks his silence on whether he is doing Naagin 7 or not; read to know more
Divya Agarwal
Ooh La La: Divya Agarwal sets internet on fire as she performs the famous TOWEL DANCE! (Watch Video)
Sheezan
Must Read! Sheezan Khan reveals if he was upset with Dipika Kakkar as she didn’t support his sister Falaq Naaz during their tough times; speaks about his relation with his father
Sheezan
Sad! Sheezan Khan for the first time talks about his stay in jail “I had planned to commit suicide and decided when and how to do it when my bail was rejected”
Neil Bhatt
Long Drive with MrFaisu: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma EXPOSEd some SECRETS of the Bigg Boss 17 house; called Abhishek an EMOTIONAL FOOL!