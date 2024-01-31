Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Sheezan Khan approached for Sobo Films next ?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many Tv shows are being launched these days with new concepts and interesting storyline that is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

SOBO Films is a new production house which is growing at a fast pace and has been responsible for shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar, Dil Bekarar and more.

(ALSO READ : Exclusive! Sheezan Khan roped in for Shashi Sumeet's next on Star Plus? )

As per sources, Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Sheezan Khan has been roped in for SOBO films upcoming project.

Not much is known about his character but he would be essaying a pivotal role in the show.

Sheezan is a known actor of the television industry and he is best known for his roles in shows like Ali Baba in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

He also participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 where he faced all his fears and aced all the stunts.

Well, more details on the show will be revealed soon and an official announcement too will be done.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Exclusive! Sheezan Khan roped in for Shashi Sumeet's next on Star Plus? )