EXCLUSIVE! 'King of Melody' Kumar Sanu to grace 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' this weekend!

MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, is an iconic singing show that has given us many of Bollywood's famous singers.

We all know that Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one such singing reality show that has successfully aired several seasons for many years now. The makers leave no chance to entertain the viewers not just with some great bunch of talent but also by inviting celebrities to grace the show.

Celebrities often grace the show, to mark either a special occasion or to us the platform for their own promotions.

In addition to Zeenat Aman, Sara Ali Khan, and ace singer Mika Singh, veteran divas Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure also appeared in the show.

Now, TellyChakkar exclusively tells you that Music Icon Kumar Sanu will grace the show in the upcoming weekend.

The theme of the episode will be around Sanu Da's music and lustrous career. Kumar Sanu is known as the King Of Melody and has sung over 18,000 songs in 22 languages and has his name was entered in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1993 for recording 28 songs in one day.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa first aired in 1995 and since then has gone on to become of the most iconic shows in Indian Television History. Zee TV recently returned with its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show that has stayed relevant to music lovers across the country - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021. The show started with a bang, and this season's talented contestants have already managed to impress the audience.

