Exclusive! Kishori Shahane bags Sriti Jha – Arjit Taneja starrer show for Zee TV

We were the first ones to report about Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha coming on board for Mukta Dhond’s next for Zee TV. The show will be produced under the banner of Bits & Bots Media. We also reported exclusive about Ashish Kaul joining the cast of the show.

Sources from the honey’s hat inform us that veteran and renowned actress Kishori Shahane has come on board for the show.

Kishori is currently a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus.

In the past, Kishori has been a part of an array of Marathi and Hindi films along with TV shows such as Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Ishq Mein Marjawan among many others.

Dhond, in the past has produced many popular shows in the likes of Divya Drishti and Udti Ka Naam Rajjo. She has also contributed to other production houses like Balaji Telefilms for the supernatural drama Naagin.

