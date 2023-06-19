EXCLUSIVE! Kishori Shahane opens up if she is QUITTING Ghum Hai Kisi key Pyaar Meiin post the leap; shares how she is spending time with the team before they all exit from the show and more

MUMBAI :Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently in the news for various reasons.

We all know that the show is soon going to take a leap.

The leap will see the leads Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora exiting the show.

Aishwarya Sharma also made an exit from the drama series a few weeks ago.

Post this, a lot of actors have opened up about exiting the drama series.

Mridul Kumar, Sneha Bhawsar, Sheetal Maulik and Yesha Harsora among others will also be not seen in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with actress Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani to speak on the same.

Revealing if she is also going to quit the show, the actress said, "I am very much a part of the show. The viewers will definitely get to see Bhavani in the show post the leap."

Talking about the actors exiting the show ahead of the leap, she said that she will miss working with all of them and they are currently hanging out a lot on the set and having lunch parties together.

Speaking about working with child actors Aria Sakaria and Tanmay Rishi, she said, "They both are extremely sweet and I love working with them. I'll miss working with them."

When asked about when the leap will be shown, she said, "We are still shooting for the current track and the leap will soon happen. It is almost around the corner but we haven't got the exact date yet."

