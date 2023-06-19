EXCLUSIVE! Kishori Shahane opens up if she is QUITTING Ghum Hai Kisi key Pyaar Meiin post the leap; shares how she is spending time with the team before they all exit from the show and more

Kishori Shahane has played a pivotal role in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisi key Pyaar Meiin. The actress opens up on the leap which will soon be witnessed in the show.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 06/19/2023 - 16:08
all exit from the show and more

MUMBAI :Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently in the news for various reasons.

We all know that the show is soon going to take a leap.

The leap will see the leads Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora exiting the show.

Aishwarya Sharma also made an exit from the drama series a few weeks ago.

Post this, a lot of actors have opened up about exiting the drama series.

Mridul Kumar, Sneha Bhawsar, Sheetal Maulik and Yesha Harsora among others will also be not seen in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with actress Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani to speak on the same.

ALSO READ:Aishwarya Sharma Aka Pakhi From StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Opined About Her Exit From The Show.

Revealing if she is also going to quit the show, the actress said, "I am very much a part of the show. The viewers will definitely get to see Bhavani in the show post the leap."

Talking about the actors exiting the show ahead of the leap, she said that she will miss working with all of them and they are currently hanging out a lot on the set and having lunch parties together.

Speaking about working with child actors Aria Sakaria and Tanmay Rishi, she said, "They both are extremely sweet and I love working with them. I'll miss working with them."

When asked about when the leap will be shown, she said, "We are still shooting for the current track and the leap will soon happen. It is almost around the corner but we haven't got the exact date yet."

How excited are you to see Kishori's new avatar in Ghum post-leap? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Dilemma! Sai’s life changing decision keep Pakhi and Virat awake

Ayesha Singh Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shaika Films Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt sai chavan Virat Tanvi Thakkar Vihan Verma Neil Bhatt Kishori Shahane
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 06/19/2023 - 16:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s Cezanne Khan’s alleged wife Aisha Pirani files FIR against actor on grounds of domestic violence and extortion
MUMBAI : Cezanne Khan is a popular face in the entertainment industry. He has been part of many popular Tv shows like...
Pandya Store: Upcoming Trouble! Dhara ready to meet Arushi, the latter up for THIS task
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
What? Did you know that Krushna Abhishek was paid ONLY this much, in his struggling days? The actor reflects on his 20-year journey!
MUMBAI : Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities on television. The actor has come up the...
EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's show Dheere Dheere Se to go OFF-AIR?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.The year 2023 saw a lot...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Sahiba goes for fake abortion to protect Kaira, Angad misunderstands her yet again
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
What! Rakhi Sawant breaks her silence on dating Lucky Singh being a publicity stunt, says “Agar main sach bolke apna bread and butter kamati hoon…”
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss house where she won the hearts of the audience. She was recently in the news for her divorce to Adil...
Recent Stories
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer crashes on its first Monday
Must Read! Adipurush box office collection day 4: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer crashes on its first Monday
Latest Video
Related Stories
' reaction and much more
EXCLUSIVE! Jitendra Bohara opens up on his journey in Imlie, says he would love his character to turn positive someday, opens up on fans' reaction and much more
Check out the best reactions here
Omg! Fans beg for a happy ending for SaiRat on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, as the show is headed toward a leap! Check out the best reactions here
KISHORI SHAHANE
Exclusive! “My identity is not just “Bhavani” from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, I have worked in Hindi cinema, Marathi movies and theatre; but the love and respect I garnered from this show is overwhelming” - Kishori Shahane
Exclusive! Rutuja Sawant roped in for Star Plus' show Titli
Exclusive! Rutuja Sawant roped in for Star Plus' show Titli
Aman Maheshwari
EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Aman Maheshwari reveals he dated an actress but later parted ways, opens up on the casting couch and much more
Ankita Sharma and Abhidnya Bhave
EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Sharma and Abhidnya Bhave roped in for Rajan Shahi's next on Star Plus?