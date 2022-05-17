EXCLUSIVE! Knowing that it has a possibility of negative shades, I think it can get really interesting in the future episodes: Harsh Vashisht

Harsh Vashisht is one of the most loved actors on television. He is currently shooting for Banni Chow Home Delivery and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he opened up on his experience shooting for the show.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 19:37
EXCLUSIVE! Knowing that it has a possibility of negative shades, I think it can get really interesting in the future episodes: H

MUMBAI: Harsh Vashisht is one of the most loved actors on television. He is currently shooting for Banni Chow Home Delivery and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he opened up on his experience shooting for the show.

(Also Read:OMG! ACP Ahir up to something in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani; how will Shaurya and Anokhi deal with this? )

Take a look:

How has your experience been shooting for Banni Chow Home Delivery?

I have been working with most actors for the first time and they are very hospitable people. It is a very nice vibe on the sets.

What is the one thing you like about your character?

I trust the makers and the channel. My previous outing was also with Star Plus which is Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. So my character right now is in a nascent stage right now but they have cast me in it and knowing that it has a possibility of negative shades, I think it can get really interesting in the coming episodes. It is a six day a week show so the dynamics will sure change. I am hoping to get to do something nice with my character Veer.

What is the one thing you would like to change about your character if given a chance?

Frankly right now we have just shot for 6 episodes so right now we are just setting up the show in terms of main characters and the family structure. We have not really got into the character depth till now. My character has a very interesting back story. So that is very nice. It is shown that my character had left his flourishing family business to become a hero in Mumbai in his prime and he failed as an actor and came back. I am sure that going by the backstory, the makers and writers will play on that story quite a lot.

Well said Harsh!

(Also Read:Revealed! This Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actress was in tears after reading the script)

Harsh Vashisht Banni Chow Home Delivery Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Star Plus nascent stage Mumbai hero backstory family structure Veer negative shades TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 19:37

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! 'The most challenging part is doing justice to the multi-layered, multi-dimensional personality of Harshvardhan Birla' Vinay Jain on his character, favourite co-star in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I still feel an old school wristwatch with a heavy chain is what suits me best' Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna on his watch collection, his bond with Aneri Vajani and Rupali Ganguly and more
MUMBAI: #MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently. Fans are only sending wishes and...
Oh No! Naagin 6 shooting halted due to this reason, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the...
Dripping hot! Ridhi Dogra sets ablaze in these sexy pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read  ...
Audience Perspective! Netizens react to Manit Joura aka Rishabh Luthra’s comeback in Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Uff Hotness! Rashami Desai looks smoking hot high slit outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Ira Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh pic gets trolled, netizens saying Ira is kissing her future mom
Shocking! Ira Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh get trolled over their picture; netizens say Ira is kissing her future mom
Latest Video