EXCLUSIVE! Knowing that it has a possibility of negative shades, I think it can get really interesting in the future episodes: Harsh Vashisht

MUMBAI: Harsh Vashisht is one of the most loved actors on television. He is currently shooting for Banni Chow Home Delivery and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he opened up on his experience shooting for the show.

How has your experience been shooting for Banni Chow Home Delivery?

I have been working with most actors for the first time and they are very hospitable people. It is a very nice vibe on the sets.

What is the one thing you like about your character?

I trust the makers and the channel. My previous outing was also with Star Plus which is Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. So my character right now is in a nascent stage right now but they have cast me in it and knowing that it has a possibility of negative shades, I think it can get really interesting in the coming episodes. It is a six day a week show so the dynamics will sure change. I am hoping to get to do something nice with my character Veer.

What is the one thing you would like to change about your character if given a chance?

Frankly right now we have just shot for 6 episodes so right now we are just setting up the show in terms of main characters and the family structure. We have not really got into the character depth till now. My character has a very interesting back story. So that is very nice. It is shown that my character had left his flourishing family business to become a hero in Mumbai in his prime and he failed as an actor and came back. I am sure that going by the backstory, the makers and writers will play on that story quite a lot.

